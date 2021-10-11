83,782 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of The Gorman-Rupp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRC stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $37.95.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

