8,431 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.58. 47,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

