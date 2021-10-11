$859.77 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $859.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the highest is $877.90 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,383. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $253.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a one year low of $173.27 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.