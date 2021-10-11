$89.54 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce $89.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $398.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $34.95 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

