89,222 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

