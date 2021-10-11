$905.07 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $905.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $917.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

