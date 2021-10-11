$93.62 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report sales of $93.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.75 million. Asana posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $358.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $462.36 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

