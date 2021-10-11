$95.75 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post $95.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $95.50 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of 350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.