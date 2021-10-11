$960.02 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $960.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.07 million to $981.47 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $406.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average of $380.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $466.92.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

