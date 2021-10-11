9,891 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.0% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.