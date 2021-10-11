A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22. 1,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRK. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $767.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.