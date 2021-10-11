A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.