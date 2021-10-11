A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $20,092,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

