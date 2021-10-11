A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 4%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.82. 5,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

