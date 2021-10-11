Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

