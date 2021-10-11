Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 54,951 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,745. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

