AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.45 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $468.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

