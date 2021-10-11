Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

