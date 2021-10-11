Acceleron Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.