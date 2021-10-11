Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,326 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Accenture worth $368,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

