ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 4.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.20 and last traded at $108.20. Approximately 4,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.18.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.