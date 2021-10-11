ACoconut Reaches Market Cap of $584,498.06 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $584,498.06 and $65,399.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

