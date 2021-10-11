Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $48.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

