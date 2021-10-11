ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $1,006,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 82.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

