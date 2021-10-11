Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by William Blair

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. 1,783,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

