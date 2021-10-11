Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

ADMS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ADMS stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. 32,291,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

