Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. 1,985,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

