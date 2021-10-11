Adamas Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,894 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,176% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,294,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,528. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $367.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

