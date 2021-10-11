Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

