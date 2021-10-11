Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Position Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,629 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.53% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $87,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,272 shares of company stock worth $3,086,892 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

