adbank Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $278,941.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.