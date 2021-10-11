Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,172. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

