AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,575,293 coins and its circulating supply is 131,132,817 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

