Adrian Floate Sells 11,076,000 Shares of Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) Stock

Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) insider Adrian Floate sold 11,076,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$653,484.00 ($466,774.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Cirralto Company Profile

Cirralto Limited engages in the development and commercialization of technology assets that enable the modernization of business IT systems through conversion, migration, and management of server-based legacy data and systems to the cloud in Australia. The company offers SpendaCollect, a payment system; SpendaPay, an integrated payment solution; SpendaPOS; SpendaMarket, a business-to-business management software; SpendaPool, a pool management platform; Synk'd, a solution to synk data across cloud app eco system into accounting and ERP software; and Flash Convert, a migration tool.

