Adshares Price Reaches $1.49 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Adshares has a market cap of $23.27 million and approximately $119,818.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,553 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.