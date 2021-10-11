ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.95 on Monday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $920.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

