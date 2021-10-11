Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $214.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $220.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

