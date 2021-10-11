Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,191.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $21,191.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.