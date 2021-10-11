Aequim Alternative Investments LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

