Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys 366,300 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,300 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Centennial Resource Development worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,862. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

