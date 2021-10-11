Aequim Alternative Investments LP Increases Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.11% of J2 Global worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in J2 Global by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.84. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,549. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

