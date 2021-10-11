Aequim Alternative Investments LP Makes New $15.48 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

