Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 3,600 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $92,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.16. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.37. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

