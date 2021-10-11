Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 420,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 536,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,449,914. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

