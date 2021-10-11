Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes $1.46 Million Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVOJ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EVOJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.