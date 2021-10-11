Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes $2.24 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,043,248. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

