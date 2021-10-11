Aeryus (AER) Trading Up 117.8% Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 106.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $19,278.57 and $2.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 117.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00502456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $593.01 or 0.01044989 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Aeryus

AER is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.