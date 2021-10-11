Aeternity Price Reaches $0.0985 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $33.97 million and $5.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,664,276 coins and its circulating supply is 344,843,332 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

