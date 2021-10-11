Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,324,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,629,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.