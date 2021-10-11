Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after buying an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

